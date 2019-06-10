Khwaja Hoti says govt using NAB to harass Opp leaders

PESHAWAR: Former federal minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti has said that the government is using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to harass opposition leaders and the arrest of party chairman Asif Ali Zardari is part of that policy.

“The government is trying to hide its failure on all fronts by arresting opposition leaders on false charges,” he told The News. “Imran Khan has been accusing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif of being corrupt but failed to provide any proof against him. And the same is the case with former president Asif Zardari,” Nawabzada Khwaja Hoti added.

He said instead of wasting the time of the nation, the rulers should have taken positive measures for the welfare of people but that was not done.

Mere allegations against the national leaders would not serve any purpose, he said, adding that even the ministers were not on the same page on various issues. The PPP leader said the inefficient government had created an economic crisis within its nine months rule and it would push the country towards destruction if allowed to rule for another year.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made life miserable for the poor and middle-class during the first year of their rule.