JI rejects KP govt plea to delay poll in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has rejected the provincial government’s letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking delay in elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the merged districts and urged the government not to escape from the democratic process and ensure the timely arrangement for the polls.

In a press statement issued here Monday, the JI leader said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had proved a total failure and it was afraid that the people of the merged districts would reject them. “Therefore, they were applying different tactics to avert elections. But the political forces would not allow them to escape from the polls,” he added. He was of the opinion that lame excuses were being made to avoid elections. He said that law and order situation has been much improved in the once volatile region. bThe JI leader said that law and order situation in these districts was aggravated in 2013 and 2018 but general elections were arranged there. “The government should admit its failure and face the people in the political arena. Escape from the election was not the right option for the rulers,” he added.

Trans Action Alliance wants extortionists arrested

Trans Action Alliance has asked the chief justice of Pakistan and provincial government to arrest the influential members of the extortionist group for torturing a transgender in Mardan. Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the Trans Action Alliance leaders, Farzana and Arzoo, alleged that six persons hailing from Mardan kidnapped Shakila and tortured her for three hours. The criminals, they said, also shaved her head. Farzana and Arzoo said the criminals were demanding Rs1 million from the victim and tortured her when she didn’t meet their demands.