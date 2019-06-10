Non-payment to farmers

SC warns of arrest if sugar mills CEOs fail to appear

By Our Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday warned for issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for chief executives of Patoki, Darya Khan and Brother Sugar Mills if they failed to appear before it by tomorrow June 12.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, heard a case pertaining to matter related to payments to peasants by three sugar mills —Pathoki, Darya Khan and Brother Sugar Mills.

The court also summoned cane commissioner, chief secretary and advocate general, Punjab, as well as senior members of the Board of Revenue on the next date of hearing June 12. During the course of hearing, the court took strong exception of non-appearance ofchief executives of three sugar mills. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that on last date of hearing, chief executives of the three Sugar mills, Pathoki, Darya Khan and Brother Sugar Mills were summoned, adding that they were not taking court order serious.

A lawyer representing Darya Khan Sugar Mills informed the court that his client has gone to perform umrah. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed observed that whosoever summoned by the court, goes for Umrah.

“Next time non-bailable warrants will be issued whosoever not ensured their presence before the court,” Justice Azmat remarked. The court directed the Punjab advocate general to personally look into the instant matter and also directed counsel for the sugar mills to submit affidavits on the next date of hearing and adjourned further hearing for June 12.