close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
I
INP
June 11, 2019

Pay raise in budget unlikely

Top Story

I
INP
June 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided not to grant any increase in salaries of the bureaucrats in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2019-20 on Monday.

Owing to acute economic austerity prevailing in the country, it has been recommended not to give any hike to Prime Minister and President in their monthly salaries.

According to sources, Premier Imran Khan has approved recommendations seeking to curb the economy from hitting more below thedeck. Rs40 billion will be saved as per government’s campaign which aims to improve the economy. Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself ordered it, sources said.

Sources added that the austerity campaign aims to freeze the salary scale of government officials whereas similar to defence officials as the government is considering not increasing the salaries of all bureaucrats. Moreover only officials of Grade 1 to 16 are likely to receive pay hike, sources added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story