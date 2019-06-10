Pay raise in budget unlikely

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has decided not to grant any increase in salaries of the bureaucrats in the upcoming budget for the financial year 2019-20 on Monday.

Owing to acute economic austerity prevailing in the country, it has been recommended not to give any hike to Prime Minister and President in their monthly salaries.

According to sources, Premier Imran Khan has approved recommendations seeking to curb the economy from hitting more below thedeck. Rs40 billion will be saved as per government’s campaign which aims to improve the economy. Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself ordered it, sources said.

Sources added that the austerity campaign aims to freeze the salary scale of government officials whereas similar to defence officials as the government is considering not increasing the salaries of all bureaucrats. Moreover only officials of Grade 1 to 16 are likely to receive pay hike, sources added.