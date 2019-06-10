Power generation capacity increased by 2.5pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s electricity generation capacity during July-March 2018/19 increased by 2.5 percent to 34,282MWs, the Pakistan Economic Survey 2018/19 that the government launched on Monday, said. It is worth mentioning that in Nawaz Sharif’s five-year tenure, power generation capacity had increased by around one-third to 29,573MWs till February 2018 against 22,812MWs in 2013.

Although electricity generation varies due to availability of inputs and other constraints, the generation increased from 82,011GWh to 84,680GWh, posting a growth of 2.1 percent during the period under discussion.

The survey says that the share of hydro in electricity generation has decreased over the last few decades. Availability of water is also one of the main reasons for reduced generation from hydel power plants.

Currently, thermal has the largest share in electricity generation. Gas and RLNG are other cheaper sources. RLNG tremendous growth in energy mix has helped supply the demand to various power plants (Bhikki, Haveli Bahadurshah, Balloki, Halmore, Orient, Rousch, KAPCO, Saif and Sapphire) while, the remaining was supplied to fertilizer plants, industrial and transport sector.

As an alternative, the government showed commitment for electricity generation capacity through renewable energy sources. During July-March FY2019, there was an increase of 1 percent in share of renewable in electricity generation, and it is expected that the share will increase in coming years as well.

Oil-based power generation plants which remained the face of the power sector of Pakistan for over three decades, have been planned to be phased out over the next few years and it is expected that the share of furnace oil-based energy will decline to single digit percentage in the overall energy mix in the coming years. On the other hand, Pakistan has large indigenous coal reserves estimated at over 186 billion tons which are sufficient to meet the energy requirements of the country on long-term basis.