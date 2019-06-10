Politicians will have to answer questions: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister Asad Umar rejected an impression given by the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif that he (Asad Umar) ever praised the PML-N government for executing cheapest power generation projects.

Reverting to the speech by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President ShahbazSharif, Umar said: “If the electricity situation in the country was as good as Shahbaz said then why did National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) persisting to raise tariff prices by Rs 2?”

“I could not understand these cheap power projects the opposition leader speaks of, if the projects were that cheap then why were electricity costs increased?” While speaking in the National Assembly, Asad Umar pointed out that the politicians would have to give answers to questions of corruption against them if they believe in democracy.

He observed that national security comes under threats if a military general is questioned, the Constitution is under threats if judges are questioned, democracy is under danger if politicians are taken to task and if a Maulvi is asked, it is considered that Islam is facing threats but it would not work now.

He maintained that questions would be asked for corruption if everybody believes in democratic system while asking the opposition leaders to give money trail for the last 27 years.

“Submit the money trail for your business deals and transactions with history and proofs like the Prime Minister of Pakistan presented his and walk away untarnished,” he said “If letters from Qatari Prince’s will be submitted as proofs and money trails then jail would be the only outcome,” he added.