PSF names players for Asian juniors

ISLAMABAD: Eight players will compete in the four categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship in Macau from June 26-30.

Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif will play in the Under-19 category. Muhammad Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman will figure in the Under-17 category. M Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will contest the Under-15 category whereas Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz are in the Under-13 age-group event.

The tournament will be followed by Borneo Junior Open in Malaysia between July 2 and 6. Naveed Rehman (U19), Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan (U17) and Muhammad Hanif and Humam Ahmed (U15) will represent Pakistan.

Malaysia will host another tournament from July 9-14 in Penang. Pakistan squad consists of Naveed Rehman (U19), Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan (U17), Mohammad Hanif, Humam Ahmed and Anas Ali Shah (U15) and Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz (U13).