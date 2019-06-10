PSF names players for Asian juniors

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Eight players will compete in the four categories of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship in Macau from June 26-30.
Haris Qasim and Hamza Sharif will play in the Under-19 category. Muhammad Farhan Hashmi and Noor Zaman will figure in the Under-17 category. M Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah will contest the Under-15 category whereas Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz are in the Under-13 age-group event.
The tournament will be followed by Borneo Junior Open in Malaysia between July 2 and 6. Naveed Rehman (U19), Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan (U17) and Muhammad Hanif and Humam Ahmed (U15) will represent Pakistan.
Malaysia will host another tournament from July 9-14 in Penang. Pakistan squad consists of Naveed Rehman (U19), Waleed Khalil and Ashab Irfan (U17), Mohammad Hanif, Humam Ahmed and Anas Ali Shah (U15) and Saboor Khan and Abdullah Nawaz (U13).
