Ex-batsman Akhtar passes away

PESHAWAR: Akhtar Sarfraz, former Pakistan and Peshawar batsman, has died aged 43 after a battle with colon cancer. He passed away at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial cancer hospital in Peshawar, says a press release.

A left-hander, Akhtar played four ODIs between December 1997 and October 1998, scoring 66 runs in four innings. He had a successful domestic career — 5720 runs in 118 first-class games and 2636 runs in 98 List A games — which spanned over a decade. His last competitive game was for Peshawar in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy in 2007.

After ending his playing career, Akhtar worked as a regional coach and then served as a selector for the Pakistan women’s side between 2018 and 2019.PCB chairman Ehsan Mani paid tribute to Akhtar, saying, “The PCB is shocked to hear the sad news of Akhtar’s passing. It is very difficult to accept and comprehend if you lose someone from the cricket fraternity, particularly as young and lively as Akhtar who was admired, respected and loved by everyone.

“It’s tragic that death cut short his life at such a young age, but he will live in our memories for a very long period. On behalf of the PCB, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Akhtar’s family and assure them that in these difficult times, we stand firmly with them.”