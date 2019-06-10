close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
AFP
June 11, 2019

ILO backs anti-harassment steps

World

AFP
June 11, 2019

GENEVA: The head of the International Labour Organization on Monday urged the agency to approve new rules to stop violence and harassment in the workplace, despite some concerns from employer representatives.

ILO director general Guy Ryder made the call as he opened a congress marking the United Nations labour body´s 100th anniversary. Following the #MeToo movement, ILO delegates are negotiating a convention with enhanced worker protection that would, once ratified by member-states, be legally binding.

"By adopting new international labour standards to stop violence and harassment at work, this conference will ... strike a blow against abuse which should offend the basic standards of decency of each and every one of us," Ryder told the congress.

