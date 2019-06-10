Woman dies thru alleged negligence of doctors

FAISALABAD: A woman died at a private clinic due to alleged negligence of the doctors at Dijkot on Monday. Shabana, wife of Ajmal and a resident of Chak 257/RB, was brought to the clinic for delivery. During delivery, the woman died due to excessive bleeding. Ajmal alleged that his wife died as the doctors failed to stop bleeding. Later, Muhammad Rafiq, brother of the deceased, announced to start hunger strike in front of the clinic against the incident. He demanded immediate arrest of the responsible doctors.