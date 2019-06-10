Fake marriages scandal: Remand of 23 Chinese extended for 14 days

FAISALABAD: Civil Judge Rana Shahzad Ashraf on Monday extended remand of 23 Chinese nationals and seven Pakistani agents for 14 days in fake marriages scandal. The gang was busted by the FIA Faisalabad and the accused were presented before the court. After expiry of the remand period, the FIA produced them before the civil court and the judge granted further 14 days remand.

THREE commit suicide: Two women and a youth committed suicide in separate incidents here on Monday. Maria Bibi of Abadi Wazir Khan and Muqaddas Tehreem of Shorkot ended their lives by taking poison over some domestic issues. Sajid ended his life by taking poison due to poverty. The dead body of the deceased has been handed over to his parents after conducting autopsy.