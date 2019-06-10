close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

Dies in accident

National

A
APP
June 11, 2019

FAISALABAD: An old woman was killed in a road accident in the area of Sammundri police on Monday. Sughran Bibi, wife of Muhammad Latif, was crossing the Sammundri Road near Mandi Mor when a speedy rickshaw hit her. The woman received serious injuries and died on the spot. The body was handed over to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.

