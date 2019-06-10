Delay in tribal districts polls: ECP mulls KP application tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Within 24 hours after receiving a fresh letter from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for delay in elections, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday announced to hold an important meeting on June 12 in connection with the polls exercise for seats, carved out for the merged tribal districts with the province, to be held on July 2.

According to the ECP Media Wing, the upcoming meeting had been summoned in the light of recent applications received from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial

government, headed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, contended in the applications that the polls be postponed for 20 days because of difficulties in administrative matters in the backdrop of the law and order situation there.

The ECP called the Ministry of Interior, representatives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Provincial Election Commission and other senior officials for the meeting, wherein they would brief the forum about the latest situation in the tribal districts.

A string of terror-related incidents have hit the tribal districts, particularly the North Waziristan district and have claimed lives of several army men in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the ECP has also issued the schedule for holding of the bye-election in NA-205 constituency, Ghotki-II. The seat had fallen vacant, following the passing away of a member of the federal cabinet Ali Muhammad Khan Mehar.

As per the schedule, the returning officer will issue public notice on June 11, 2019 and nomination papers will be filed from June 12 to June 14 while the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officer is June 18.

Likewise, the last date for filing of appeals against decisions of the returning officer on rejection and acceptance of nomination is June 21, whereas the last date for deciding appeals by the election tribunal is June 25 while the revised list of candidates will be issued on June 26, whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list is June 27. Election symbols to the contesting candidates will be allotted on June 28 and polling be conducted on July 18.