close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Mehtab Haider
June 11, 2019

Hammad to deliver budget speech

Top Story

Mehtab Haider
June 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar will deliver budget speech for 2019-20 before Parliament today (Tuesday). Top official sources confirmed to The News on Monday night that the Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh did not hold ministerial portfolio being non-elected member of the cabinet so the government decided that Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar will deliver budget speech before Parliament on Tuesday. After arrest of Asif Ali Zardari, it is expected that the opposition will give tough time to the treasury benches during the budget speech for 2019-20.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story