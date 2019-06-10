Hammad to deliver budget speech

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar will deliver budget speech for 2019-20 before Parliament today (Tuesday). Top official sources confirmed to The News on Monday night that the Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh did not hold ministerial portfolio being non-elected member of the cabinet so the government decided that Minister of State for Revenues Hammad Azhar will deliver budget speech before Parliament on Tuesday. After arrest of Asif Ali Zardari, it is expected that the opposition will give tough time to the treasury benches during the budget speech for 2019-20.