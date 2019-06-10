Imran’s clarion call to nation: Declare benamis before law takes its course

Mumtaz Alvi *** Muhammad Saleh Zaafir

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of presentation of the PTI government’s first formal budget, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged all Pakistanis to declare their assets by June 30, as the country won’t rise to challenges unless they paid taxes.

In his address to the nation on the state-owned PTV, he said, “I am appealing to all of you to take part in the Asset Declaration Scheme that we have brought because if we don't pay taxes, we will not be able to raise our country up.”

He reminded that June 30 was the last date for declaration of benami assets, benami bank accounts and money that was kept abroad after which they would not get another opportunity.

“Remember, our government today has that information which no government before had. The government has signed agreements and is receiving information from abroad about properties and bank accounts of Pakistanis.

"Our agencies have information about those having benami accounts and benami properties. This was never available to us before; therefore, take advantage of this scheme. Give Pakistan the benefit. Fix your children's future. [Give us] the chance that we get this country to stand on its own feet and take people out of poverty. Take full advantage of this scheme," he said.

The Assets Declaration Scheme was announced earlier this month by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, which allows citizens to declare their assets including benami accounts and properties to get proper legalisation.

The prime minister again said, "My Pakistanis, in the past ten years Pakistan's debt has gone up from Rs6,000 billion to Rs30,000 billion". He explained that the damage, which this had caused to the country was that the annual tax collected was approximately Rs4,000 billion, half of which went towards repaying loans ‘they’ (the past governments of PPP and PML-N) had taken.

"This country cannot cover its expenses on the money that is left behind. Pakistan is among the countries that unfortunately give the least tax in the world but is among the few countries that give the most in charity".

"This is the country that has the capability, and if passion comes in, we can at least gather Rs10,000 billion every year," he added. This is the second time that Imran Khan has given a clarion call to the nation to declare their benami assets and bank accounts under the government's Assets Declaration Scheme by June 30.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired two separate briefings on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budgets.

Speaking during a briefing on the 2019-20 budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he declared ‘austerity’ as distinction of the national, Punjab and KP budgets and emphasized that it (austerity) must be exercised at all levels in view of the current financial situation of the country.

In this regard, he said, an example should be set from the top. The premier maintained that progress and development of newly merged tribal areas was the major priority in the upcoming budget.

He said the budget should be in line with the tradition of the PTI’s former budgets. The meeting was briefed about the basic structure of the budget. It was apprised that special focus was being paid to enhance economic resources of the province.

To ensure development of newly merged areas, the prime minister directed that austerity measures should be taken according to the economic situation of the country. He also appreciated suggestions from the federal departments about cutting down expenses.

During a briefing on the Punjab budget, Imran reminded the need of a budget that should be a source of relief for the common man. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, secretary finance, chief secretary Punjab, governor State Bank, chairman FBR and senior officials attended the briefing.

The premier was apprised of key features of Punjab Budget 2019-20. He was told that in line with the PTI’s manifesto, the focus of the budget was on human development and regional equalization with greater allocations for social sectors and promotion of agriculture and industry. The prime minister said that in view of the current financial situation, austerity must be exercised at all levels.