Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021: Trudeau

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONTREAL: Canada will ban single-use plastics from 2021, PM Trudeau announced, declaring it a “global challenge” to phase out the bottles, straws and plastic bags clogging the world´s oceans. “I am very pleased to announce that as early as 2021 Canada will ban harmful, single-use plastics from coast to coast,” Trudeau said, arguing Canada has a unique chance to lead to fight against plastic pollution as the country with the world´s longest coastline.
MONTREAL: Canada will ban single-use plastics from 2021, PM Trudeau announced, declaring it a “global challenge” to phase out the bottles, straws and plastic bags clogging the world´s oceans. “I am very pleased to announce that as early as 2021 Canada will ban harmful, single-use plastics from coast to coast,” Trudeau said, arguing Canada has a unique chance to lead to fight against plastic pollution as the country with the world´s longest coastline.