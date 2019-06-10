Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021: Trudeau

MONTREAL: Canada will ban single-use plastics from 2021, PM Trudeau announced, declaring it a “global challenge” to phase out the bottles, straws and plastic bags clogging the world´s oceans. “I am very pleased to announce that as early as 2021 Canada will ban harmful, single-use plastics from coast to coast,” Trudeau said, arguing Canada has a unique chance to lead to fight against plastic pollution as the country with the world´s longest coastline.