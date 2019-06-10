London leads Europe for tech investment

LONDON: London is the top choice in Europe for venture capital investment in technology firms, according to a study by the promotion agency for the British capital.

The city´s buoyant tech sector saw more than double the level of investment of its closest European rival Berlin in 2018 and so far this year, research commissioned by London & Partners found. The trend has accelerated in recent years, despite continued uncertainty around Brexit following Britain´s 2016 referendum on European Union membership. London & Partners unveiled the study, by research firm PitchBook, at the start of London Tech Week which was opened by Prime Minister Theresa May. The study showed London received Â£2.56 billion ($3.3 billion, 2.9 billion euros) in tech venture capital investment in the first five months of 2019. Typically the riskiest type of funding, venture capital targets start-up projects and unlisted companies. The numbers put London well ahead of the German capital Berlin, which attracted Â£1.09 billion, followed by Paris on Â£900 million. “Today´s figures offer further proof that London is a fantastic place to grow and scale an international technology business,” said Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners.