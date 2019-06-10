close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
N
Newsdesk
June 11, 2019

French, Dutch IS orphans repatriated from Syria

World

N
Newsdesk
June 11, 2019

PARIS/BEIRUT: Twelve French and two Dutch orphans of Islamic State fighters were repatriated to France from Syria on Monday, a French diplomatic source said, confirming a statement made by the Kurdish-led administration in the northeast of the country.

The source said a plane transporting the children had landed in a military airport near Paris where Dutch officials were to take custody of the Dutch nationals. The source added the repatriated children were “particularly vulnerable” and that around 250 other children were believed to be held in several locations in Syria.

The 12 French children will be handed to social services, the source said. Until now, France had repatriated five children from Syria. Authorities in northeast Syria have been urging Western countries to take back citizens who joined Islamic State and their relatives after the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the group’s last enclave this year.

Kurdish-led authorities last week said they had repatriated two U.S. women along with six children. However, few countries have seemed willing to take back their citizens, who may be hard to prosecute, and the issue has led to fierce debate in their home countries where there is little public sympathy for the families of jihadists. The issue is particularly acute in France where president Emmanuel Macron is under pressure after several French men were recently sentenced to death in Iraq on charges of joining Islamic State.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World