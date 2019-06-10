Influential former China news publisher caught in anti-graft net

BEIJING: The former publisher of a prominent Chinese newspaper known for its investigative reporting has been caught in China’s widening anti-graft net. Dai Zigeng, 56, is being investigated for “serious violations of discipline and law” — a euphemism for corruption — the Beijing municipal corruption watchdog announced in a statement Monday. The statement didn’t offer any details of alleged wrongdoings. Dai was publisher of the Beijing News from 2006 to 2017. During his stint, the state-owned newspaper won a reputation for investigations exposing vaccine scandals, ill-treatment of the disabled and other social woes that are rarely highlighted by other Chinese media. Dai, a communist party cadre, made headlines in 2013 after threatening to resign from his position at Beijing News in support of another critical publication, The Southern Weekly, that was protesting government censorship.