US court upholds indefinite detention of Yemeni at Guantanamo

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Monday upheld the detention of a Yemeni prisoner held without charge or trial for 17 years at an American military prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The top court refused to take up a petition on behalf of Moath al-Alwi, who was arrested on the Afghan-Pakistan border in December 2001 and transferred to Guantanamo the following January.
The Yemeni national, who was born in 1977, is suspected of having been a body guard of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, which he denies. He is considered to be an “enemy combatant,” a classification that allows him to be held for the duration of the conflict. Alwi´s lawyers argued that unlike past conflicts, the war in Afghanistan and against Al-Qaeda is of indefinite duration, creating “the risk of lifelong detention for him.”
