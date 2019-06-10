PCB’s NOC for Cannon Cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued NOC to Golden Star Cricket Club for holding Cannon Challenge Cup One-day Club Cricket Tournament.

According the Tournament Secretary Hafiz Shahbaz Ali the dates of inauguration of the tournament will be announced later this week. The tournament will be participated by 70 clubs of all the three zones of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA). The tournament committee has also announced that if any club intends to change the 20-member squad, they can do it by sending their names to tournament secretary on the club’s letter head well by June 15.