‘Modern sports facilities being provided in South Punjab’

LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that modern sports infrastructure is being established in South Punjab. Hockey grounds laced with astro-turfs, cricket stadium and sports grounds are being built in this part of the province.

In a statement on Monday, Nadeem Sarwar said that Sports Board Punjab is taking effective measures to provide best sports facilities to talented youth of the South Punjab. “I’m going to visit DG Khan, Multan and other cities of south Punjab in the coming days to inspect the sports development work and other measures being taken for the sports promotion,” he added.

Sarwar further said that Sports Board Punjab has been doing extraordinary efforts for the cause of sports in the province. “We are promoting sports under the slogan of ‘Sports for All’. It’s every body’s right to take part in sports activities and govt is providing best platform to all youngsters of the province to exploit their talent,” he maintained.