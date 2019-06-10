close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Favourites emerge winners

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

LAHORE: There were Dur-i-Yemen Plate races scheduled for Sunday evening at the Lahore Race Club and in nearly all of them the favourites were the winners.

Results: First race: Winner King Queen, second Bau Jee, third Pinpoint.

Second race: Winner Turab Prince, second Noor-e-Sehar, third Chota Saayeen.

Third race: Winner Jharra, second Natalia, third Lahori Saayeen.

Fourth race: Winner Candle, second Banjo, third Dream Secret.

Fifth race: Winner Lorenzo, second Abdullah Princess, third Legacy.

