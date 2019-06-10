Favourites emerge winners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: There were Dur-i-Yemen Plate races scheduled for Sunday evening at the Lahore Race Club and in nearly all of them the favourites were the winners.
Results: First race: Winner King Queen, second Bau Jee, third Pinpoint.
Second race: Winner Turab Prince, second Noor-e-Sehar, third Chota Saayeen.
Third race: Winner Jharra, second Natalia, third Lahori Saayeen.
Fourth race: Winner Candle, second Banjo, third Dream Secret.
Fifth race: Winner Lorenzo, second Abdullah Princess, third Legacy.
