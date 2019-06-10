close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Ex-int’l cricketer Akhtar Sarfraz dies of cancer

Sports

LAHORE: Former Pakistan batsman Akhtar Sarfraz passed away while battling blood cancer at the age of 43 on Monday.

The left-handed batsman from Lower Dir played four ODIs for Pakistan in which he scored 66 runs. He also played 118 first-class and 98 List A games and scored 5,720 and 2,636 runs in them respectively. He had amassed 112 runs in eight T20 games as well. The cricketer, who died in Peshawar, was later on laid to rest in his native village of Tormang in Lower Dir later Monday evening.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is shocked to hear the sad news of Akhtar’s passing away. It is very difficult to accept and comprehend if you lose someone from the cricket fraternity, particularly as young and lively as Akhtar who was admired, respected and loved by everyone,” PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani stated in a press release. “It’s tragic that death cut short his life at such a young age, but he will live in our memories for a very long period. On behalf of the PCB, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Akhtar’s family and assure them that in these difficult times, we stand firmly with them.” He served PCB in different capacities, including as regional coach as well as selector for the Pakistan Women team.

