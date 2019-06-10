Chalmers clinches spot in World C’ships

BRISBANE, Australia: Kyle Chalmers beat Clyde Lewis by a fingertip Monday to clinch a spot in the 200 metres freestyle at next month’s world championships, as Mitch Larkin narrowly missed a new Commonwealth record in the 100m backstroke. Rio Olympic 100m champion Chalmers, who is the current 200m Commonwealth gold medallist, surged over the final 25m to touch in one minute 45.76 seconds at the Australian trials. Lewis came second to deny Cameron McEvoy, Mack Horton and Thomas Fraser-Holmes a place on the team over the distance. “I actually swim most of my race with my eyes closed but I had a look in the last 25 and put my head down,” said Chalmers, whose main event is the 100m. “I’m putting as much focus on the 200 as the 100. Doing the 200 is good for my fitness,” he added. Larkin, the 2015 world champion, stormed home in 52.38secs, fractionally outside his own Commonwealth record, to ensure he will be in South Korea as he looks to reclaim his title from China’s Xu Jiayu.