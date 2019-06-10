Pak-Cambodia 2nd WC qualifier today

KARACHI: Pakistan will be desperately looking to pull off a huge win when they will face Cambodia in their second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup joint qualifiers first round at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

After losing the first leg 0-2 in Cambodia on June 6, Pakistan will need to earn a 3-0 victory over the Southeast Asian nation in today’s game if they are to qualify for the second round to be held in September.

Pakistan also on Monday held its last practice session at the match venue. It is highly expected that Pakistan will go with the same playing XI which had been fielded in the first leg.

Pakistan had made huge blunders in the defence in the first leg held on artificial turf and under heavy downpour. In Doha the team will be looking for an aggressive display. It is highly expected that the Nogueira’s charges would be able to play a much better game under floodlights on the grassy pitch of the venue which is the home ground of the Al-Ahli Club Doha.

In the entire 29-year history of the World Cup qualifiers Pakistan have never won a match. Pakistan this time are playing in the most vital assignment when the team is unable to get most of its key players because Ashfaq-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) had held a separate camp in order to counter FIFA-recognised PFF. And that has damaged Pakistan’s cause beyond repair. In the first leg in Cambodia Pakistan did not have full resources and had fielded its front-runner Mohammad Riaz as a left fullback. Because of the issue back home Pakistan also failed to prepare the stuff sufficiently as hardly a couple of week camp was held in Bahrain. Pakistan are mostly relying on foreign-based stuff in the qualifiers. Former Fulham defender Zeeshan Rehman is captaining the side.

Meanwhile Guam will take on Bhutan at the Guam FA Field on Tuesday. An equally balanced first leg saw Bhutan take a slender lead going into Tuesday’s match, thanks to Tshering Dorji’s first half strike. Bangladesh are confident of sealing their spot in the next round when they host Laos in the second leg on Tuesday. Forward Rabiul Hasan came off the bench to score in Thursday’s first leg to give Bangladesh a vital win and with the return leg at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, the South Asians are optimistic of their chances of their place in the second round of the Asian Qualifiers.

After having crushed Timor-Leste 7-1 in the first leg, Malaysia will face them in the second leg on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur to confirm their entry into the second round.The Asian Football Confederation has been informed on Monday by the Macau Football Association that their national team will not travel to Sri Lanka for the second leg match scheduled at Colombo on Tuesday. “The AFC will now refer this matter to FIFA and the appropriate AFC committees,” the AFC said on Monday.

In the first leg Macau had beaten Sri Lanka 1-0 at their own backyard.Pakistan’s squad: Zesh Rehman (captain), Yousuf Butt, Ahsanullah, Muzammil Hussain, Adnan Mohammad Yaqub, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Bashir, Yaqub Butt, Abdullah Ghazi, Naved Rehman, Tabish Hussein, Samir Nabi, Rahis Nabi, Mehmood Khan, Ahmed Faheem, Ali Khan Niazi, Mohammad Riaz, Umar Hayat, Ali Uzair.