Fakhar apprises Wagner of baseball promotion in Pakistan

LAHORE: The President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah met US Consul General JoAnne Wagner in her office at US Consulate General Karachi.

According to information available here during his meeting with US official Syed Fakhar briefed her regarding the efforts of PFB for the development and promotion of baseball in Pakistan. Fakhar said on the occasion that US Consulate General can play a role of bridge between Pakistan Federation Baseball and United States’ Major League Baseball (MLB).

The target of PFB is to include at least one player in MLB. Baseball is the national game of USA and the headquarters of MLB is also in USA, so improvement in relations between PFB and US Consulate General/US Embassy can play a key role in this regard.

Fakhar also informed the US official at that Pakistan’s senior baseball team had also participated in the World Baseball Classic Qualifier 2016 in New York and American Media and Major League Baseball players and officials appreciated the capabilities of Pakistan players. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Senior Vice President PFB and President Sindh Baseball Association, Fakhar Amir Kazmi, Legal Advisor PFB, and baseball coach from Karachi Shahid Aftab were also present during the meeting. Fakhr hoped that in the future Pakistan baseball would have a useful impact of this meeting. Pakistan Federation Baseball is interested to get the services of American coaches for the development of baseball in Pakistan.