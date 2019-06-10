close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Injured Pradeep out of BD match

Sports

A
Agencies
June 11, 2019

LONDON: Sri Lanka pace bowler Nuwan Pradeep has been ruled out of the Bangladesh match on Tuesday after dislocating the little finger on his bowling hand. The 32-year-old is likely to regain fitness in a week’s time, according to ICC. Pradeep injured himself in the nets while bowling to Kusal Perera. The bowler put his right hand up to protect his face from a straight shot hit back at him and injured himself in the process. He was taken to the hospital after dislocating the finger and sustaining some cuts on his right hand.

