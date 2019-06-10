Buttler ‘responding well’ after injury

LONDON: England’s Jos Buttler is “responding well” to treatment on a hip injury but the star batsman still has to prove his fitness in time for Friday’s World Cup match against the West Indies. Buttler suffered a heavily bruised right hip while hitting a six during England’s 106-run win over Bangladesh on Saturday. The 28-year-old, one of the World Cup’s most destructive batsmen, was visibly hampered for the remainder of his innings of 64 in Cardiff. Jonny Bairstow took over Buttler’s wicket-keeping duties when he was unable to come out for the Bangladesh run-chase. “Jos sustained heavy bruising on his right hip during the match against Bangladesh,” a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday. The England squad reconvene on Wednesday for two days of practice in Southampton, with Buttler hoping to take part to show he is ready for the hosts’ fourth group game against the West Indies.