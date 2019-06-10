No need to fear Aussies: Hafeez

TAUNTON: Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has urged his side to take the confidence from their win over hosts England into their next World Cup match against champions Australia.

The 38-year-old was Pakistan’s saviour in their sensational 14-run win over England in Nottingham, riding his luck on the way to a match-turning 84 off 62 balls. That helped Pakistan post a challenging total of 348-8 and set up a confidence-boosting win after they flopped badly in their opening seven-wicket defeat by the West Indies.

“I think all 10 teams are beatable,” Hafeez told AFP on Sunday. “If you look at England they were playing top cricket and people were thinking it would be hard to beat them.”Hafeez, speaking before Australia suffered a 36-run loss to India at the Oval on Sunday, added: “But all teams are beatable ... if you talk of our next opponent (Australia) they are also playing very good cricket but they too can be defeated.”

Pakistan, who face the title-holders at Taunton on Wednesday, have a dismal recent record against Australia — they’ve won just one of the last 14 one-day internationals between the teams dating back to October 2014.