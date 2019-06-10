Police shoot man in Sweden ‘bomb’ scare

MALMO: Swedish police officers shot and wounded a man who was banging a bag on the ground and claiming to have a bomb at a railway station in the city of Malmo, authorities and a witness have said.

Police evacuated the station, and a bomb squad searched it but found nothing dangerous, police spokeswoman Evelina Olsson said on Monday. “We don’t know if he had a bomb, but probably not. It looks like it was nothing serious,” Ms Olsson said, saying police would have more details later.

Police were alerted just after 10am that a man was behaving in a menacing way at Malmo’s central station. One witness, Malmo resident Fernando Valarino, said he was at the station waiting for a train when he saw a tall, bald man in a dark purple raincoat banging a duffel bag on the ground. The man appeared to be 30 years old. Officers shot the man in both legs and he remains in hospital but has so far been unwilling to explain his actions to police, Olsson said. “We are still unsure of who he is,” she said.