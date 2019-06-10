close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
June 11, 2019

Police shoot man in Sweden ‘bomb’ scare

World

A
Agencies
June 11, 2019

MALMO: Swedish police officers shot and wounded a man who was banging a bag on the ground and claiming to have a bomb at a railway station in the city of Malmo, authorities and a witness have said.

Police evacuated the station, and a bomb squad searched it but found nothing dangerous, police spokeswoman Evelina Olsson said on Monday. “We don’t know if he had a bomb, but probably not. It looks like it was nothing serious,” Ms Olsson said, saying police would have more details later.

Police were alerted just after 10am that a man was behaving in a menacing way at Malmo’s central station. One witness, Malmo resident Fernando Valarino, said he was at the station waiting for a train when he saw a tall, bald man in a dark purple raincoat banging a duffel bag on the ground. The man appeared to be 30 years old. Officers shot the man in both legs and he remains in hospital but has so far been unwilling to explain his actions to police, Olsson said. “We are still unsure of who he is,” she said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World