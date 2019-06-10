Hajj pilgrims urged to take precautions against diseases

LONDON: The Association of British Hujjaj (Pilgrims) UK has issued health warning to intending pilgrims regarding the high risk of contracting deadly infectious diseases during the pilgrimage.

In a statement, the association said over two million prospective Hajj pilgrims from around the world will start to converge at Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in the next few weeks for the Hajj pilgrimage. “Pilgrims have always been at high risk of contracting infectious diseases due to the close proximity with millions of people during the pilgrimage, especially at ceremonies, and while sharing accommodation and public transport.”

It added the infectious diseases can be transmitted through direct person-to-person contact via droplets, nasal or throat secretions of infected individuals. “Close and prolonged contact with infected individuals (e.g. sneezing and coughing on someone, sharing an affected person’s used utensils) facilitates the spread of infection. Elderly and sick pilgrims suffering from chronic diseases (i.e. diabetes, respiratory, cardiac, kidney, and liver disease), children, pregnant women, and those with immune deficiency are at a higher risk of contracting infectious diseases.”

Senior doctors from the association have strongly urged authorities from relevant countries sending pilgrims to Hajj to take the pilgrimage related health and safety issues seriously. “The World Health Organisation (WHO) also requires the dissemination of vital life-saving inform tion amongst their prospective pilgrims,” they said.