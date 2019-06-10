Pak-Afghan peace plan’s first review session held

ISLAMABAD: The first review session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) was held here on Monday to work out modalities for the implementation of the comprehensive framework to ensure bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led the Pakistan delegation while Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idrees Zaman represented the Afghan side at the meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides discussed cooperation in political and diplomatic domains, intelligence-sharing, bilateral trade and the issue of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Both the sides agreed to take joint measures to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The APAPPS was established in May last year to provide a comprehensive and structured framework for institutional bilateral engagement between Pakistan and Afghanistan in diverse areas of cooperation.

The mechanism works through five working groups, namely politico-diplomatic, military-to-military coordination; intelligence cooperation, economic and refugees. The inaugural session of APAPPS was held in Kabul on July 22, 2018, where the two sides had agreed to synergise efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and build trust.