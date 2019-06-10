‘Rs 230m paid for release of 128 prisoners on Eid’

SARGODHA: For the first time in the country history, the Punjab government paid Rs 230 million fine for the release of 128 prisoners on Eid. Punjab Labour and Human Resources Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi stated this during his visit to the district jail.

Jail Superintendent Syed Muhamamd Anjum Shah accompanied the minister, while PTI leaders Mehmood Bukhsh Jellany, Fiaz Othi and Ghazanfar Bajwa were also present. The minister said all released prisoners had completed their jail term but they were still in jail for being unable to pay the fine. He said the government paid Rs 170,000 fine for the release of two prisoners in Sargodha jail and Rs 225,000 and Rs 1,780,270 as Qisas and Diyat for the release of two prisoners. The minister also announced 500 books donation for the jail library and gave the lunch meal for the prisoners from his own pocket. He also took notice of unavailability of clean drinking water in jail and ordered for its installation. The minister also inspected children and women barracks, medical unit and kitchen of the jail and also directed the administration to ensure provision of hygienic food to the prisoners and installed a room-cooler for children.