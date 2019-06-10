Ex-minister lauds Nawaz’s courage

LALAMUSA: Former minister of PML-N Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal Monday lauded the courage of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in jail. Addressing an Eid Milan party, the former minister said Nawaz met people in the jail with a smile on face despite difficulties. He said the sacrifices of Nawaz would not go waste and soon the troubles would be overcome. He termed Nawaz as a voice of people in the jail.