Minister asks PPP not to use Sindh card

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in fake accounts case and PPP should not use Sindh card.

“Bilawal Bhutto’s statement in this regard is condemnable because this case had been lodged by Nawaz Sharif against Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto. PPP leaders should not use poor workers for own political goals. The nation now understands why the opposition was planning a movement against the PTI,” the minister said in a statement. The provincial minister said the government did not have any role in the arrest of Asif Zardari, adding people who used to call each other thieves in the past would now meet in the jail. Maryam Nawaz should not worry because the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would pick and arrest all the thieves and corrupt people, he added.

“Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are responsible for the destruction of the country. Asfandyar should also not forget the ANP tenure in the province when they were selling jobs and tenders in the CM’s House and the province’s peace was destroyed,” the minister said.

Inspector dismissed from service on disciplinary grounds

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have dismissed an inspector from service on disciplinary grounds, a source said on Monday.

The force has been facing serious disciplinary issues for the last many months. Not only the serving officers were found quarrelling with each another in public, but a number of groups have emerged in the police with the support of one or the other senior cop.

The source said that Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Naeem Khan has taken notice of a clash between Inspector Ibad Wazir and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ijaz Ahmad in presence of several other officers at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines in Peshawar in May. DSP Ijaz Ahmad in his application to the senior officers asked for departmental action and registration of a criminal case against the inspector for attacking and hurling threats at him in presence of a large number of officers during a test for enlistment in the UN mission.

In his application, Inspector Ibad Wazir alleged he was implicated in first information report (FIR) by the DSP. The inspector was charged in an FIR in the Yakatoot Police Station where a man died in police custody.

“An inquiry was conducted by the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation after which the inspector was issued final show cause notice and was heard in person. His reply was not satisfactory and he was dismissed from service by the SSP Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi,” a source said on Monday.

There were reports that many lobbies have emerged in different parts of the province in the police force that are creating serious disciplinary issues. These groups are being constantly supported by some of the senior cops for their vested interest.

A source said that the police high command is also considering action against officers who recently failed to handle cases of serious nature.

ANP postpones Jirga due to lawyers’ protest

Awami National Party (ANP) postponed the Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga scheduled for June 14 due to the lawyers’ protest. A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Monday said the Jirga had been postponed and the new date would be announced soon. It said the ANP support the legal fraternity over the issues of references against senior judges. It directed party workers to take part in the lawyers’ protests. The ANP also announced protests outside press club against the censorship on the freedom of expression and curbs on media on June 18.

The party will hold a protest on June 24 against the National Accountability Bureau’s silence over mega corruption scandals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.