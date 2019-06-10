Assumes charge

LAHORE: Nursing superintendent of Lahore General Hospital Ramzan Bibi has assumed the charge of her post and started working. She took a round of emergency ward and other sections of the hospital and directed the nursing staff to work with more dedication. She also asked them to ensure record keeping in each section. She said she would prefer ending of favouritism and nepotism and resolve all the issues on merit. She said nurses remain busy round the clock without mentioning the weather or other difficulties.