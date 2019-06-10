close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Plantation lauded

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday lauded the planting of millions of saplings in industrial areas of Islamabad.

He said the government would also plant more saplings in industrial areas of the capital city to become a role model for the rest of the country. He told reporters that the government's initiative to plant 10 billion saplings was a positive step, which was a nationwide campaign that will change the behavior of people towards climate change.

He said the plantation drive a positive step towards making Islamabad clean and green. The adviser said less than 5 per cent of Pakistan's total area was under forest cover and 1.5 per cent of these forests were lost every year.

He said that had profound impacts on Pakistan's environment and stressed for the need of planting maximum saplings to save the future generations from the destructive impacts of climate change.

