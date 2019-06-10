PFA approves planning for milk pasteurization

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority Director General Muhammad Usman chaired a session and approved an experimental planning for pasteurisation process for milk to implement in the metropolis.

The demand for pasteurisation would be determined with the help of a survey in different areas of the city. Operation teams would conduct a survey to assess the demand and standard with door to door service by approaching the customer.

After conducting the survey, arrangements would be made for the provision of pasteurised milk in the light of the survey. The DG said that pasteurised milk would be available in that areas as well as loose milk. People would be given awareness about the benefits of pasteurised milk and bad effects of loose milk. For public awareness, content and other awareness material have been designed. Punjab Food Authority would ensure the provision of fresh and healthy milk for the public in collaboration with the departments concerned, he added.

Woman, minor girl electrocuted

A woman and a three-year-old girl on Monday were electrocuted while another person was injured at Water Land Park near Suggian. Police said the women were taking bath when 32-year-old Uzma and 3-year-old girl received an electric shock and died on-the-spot. While another woman, Tayyba (35), also received an electric shock. She was shifted to a hospital by Rescue-1122.