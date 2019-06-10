Hamilton takes controversial Canada win after Vettel penalised

MONTREAL: Lewis Hamilton maintained Mercedes’ record winning start to a season on Sunday when he was handed a controversial victory, courtesy of a disputed stewards’ decision to penalise Sebastian Vettel, at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The defending five-time world champion overall leader came home second on the track behind Vettel of Ferrari, but was declared the winner because of a five-second penalty for a racing infringement by the German.

Vettel ran off and re-joined across a strip of grass on lap 50, forcing a charging Hamilton off-track towards a wall. The Briton braked to withdraw from his challenge to take the lead, prompting a race stewards’ inquiry, which resulted in the time penalty.

“Where could I go?” protested Vettel. “They’re stealing the race from us.” “No, no, no, not like that,” he repeated on his slow-down lap as Hamilton celebrated. “If there wasn’t a wall, I would have gone past him,” said the Briton.

In a bizarre sequence, Vettel at first refused to attend the post-race interviews and stormed away to the Ferrari motor home before, after persuasion by the Italian team, he returned for the podium ceremonies.

As he did so, however, he walked to the parc ferme and moved the numbers used to mark the finishing order - shifting the number one to the blank space for his car, two for Hamilton’s Mercedes and three for Charles Leclerc.