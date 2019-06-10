Pak shooters drop in Asian rankings

KARACHI: Pakistani shooters lost rankings in Asia in June, according to the Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC). In skeet, Usman Chand lost two positions to be at the 10th spot but Usman Ahmad retained his 44th place. In skeet for women, Shahnoor Iqbal retained her 40th position.

In 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir lost one spot to be at the 7th spot. Khalil Akhtar retained the 15th position. Nadira Raees jumped to 57th from 63rd in 50-metre 3-positions rifle. Ghufran Adil retained the 22nd spot in this category.

In trap, Farrukh Nadeem retained the 24th spot but Aamer Iqbal lost four positions to be at the 37th place. In 10-metre air rifle for women, Minhal Suhail lost a few positions to be at the 91st spot. Nadira Raees improved one position to reach the 118th spot. In men’s category for this event, Zeeshan-ul-Farid lost one position to be ranked 81st and Ghufran Adil lost a few positions to settle for the 94th spot. In 10-metre air pistol, Rashid Idrees lost seven positions to get the 40th ranking.