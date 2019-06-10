Focussed Imam hopes to make presence felt in World Cup

TAUNTON, England: Whenever he fails, Imam-ul-Haq becomes a punching bag for fans and critics. The mere fact that he is related to Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s chief selector, seems a good enough reason to make him fair game. But the 23-year-old remains unfazed.

He wants to play a key role in Pakistan’s World Cup campaign and is fully aware that he can do it by providing solid stands at the top of the order, especially in key games. “If you see, so far teams have achieved success in World Cup matches only when their top three players have done well. If your openers do well, then you’re 95% safe. We try not to give wicket in first ten overs and then once you’re set try to play full 50 overs so that it gives platform to the team,” he said in a media talk here at the County Ground in Taunton ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup game against Australia.

On Wednesday, Imam will be facing a potent Australian pace attack that has been bolstered by the return of the dangerous Mitchell Starc. The left-hander is looking forward to the challenge. “I don’t see Starc as a threat,” he said. “In fact I am excited to face him.”