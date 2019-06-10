Stubborn bails trouble World Cup captains

LONDON: Limited-overs cricket, they say, is a batsman’s game. More so, at the ongoing ICC World Cup, where five times in 13 games, the bails have refused to fall despite the ball hitting the stumps.

On Sunday, at The Oval, Australia opener David Warner was the latest beneficiary of the firm World Cup bails in their game at The Oval. He edged Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah on to his leg stump but the electronic zing bails stayed firm.

Aaron Finch, Australia’s captain, though pleased that his team wasn’t at the receiving end, stressed that it was unfair on the part of the bowlers. “It’s a bit unfair at times, isn’t it? It does seem to be happening more and more, which is unfortunate, because you’d hate to see something like that happen in a World Cup final or a semifinal.”

Virat Kohli, his Indian counterpart, agreed. “This is not something which you expect at the international level. I’m sure no team would like seeing stuff like that when you actually bowl a good ball and then you don’t get the guy out, the ball hits the stump and the lights don’t come on, or the lights come on and the bail comes back on to the stump. I haven’t seen that happen so many times in the past.”