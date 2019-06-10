Pakistan mull over line-up for Australia game

TAUNTON, England: Inzamam-ul-Haq made an appearance in the Pakistani camp in the lead up to the national team’s World Cup opener against the West Indies last month, writes Khalid Hussain.

Pakistan were thrashed by the Windies and among the people at the centre of criticism was the former Pakistan captain. Questions were raised as to why Inzamam, now Pakistan’s chief selector, was interfering in team matters.

Inzamam, one of the most divisive figures in Pakistan cricket, made another appearance here at Taunton’s County Ground as the national team trained in the nets ahead of its World Cup game against Australia here on Wednesday.

Inzamam was seen talking to Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur, apparently giving his expert advice as one of the members of the tour selection committee. One of the talking points for the Pakistani officials on Monday must have been the green wicket at the County Ground. The surface must have forced the Pakistani think-tank to rethink their game plan. Pakistan fielded three front-line fast bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali – in their game against England. They could opt to add one more pacer to the line-up and there were signs that the bowler could be Shaheen Afridi. The young pacer remained a key part of Pakistan’s plan during their ODI series against England but is yet to make his World Cup debut. He has been consigned to the bench following the return of the experienced duo of Amir and Wahab.

However, he could be getting ready for his maiden World Cup appearance as Shaheen was seen bowling at full throttle in the nets and was also given ample opportunity to bat during the training session.

The rest of the Pakistani players also made full use of clear and pleasant weather, something that is slowly but surely becoming a rarity in this part of England. On Sunday, the players were forced to take their training session indoors because of rain but Monday was better despite overcast skies.