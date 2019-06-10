French pay emotional farewell to ocean rescuers killed in storm

LES SABLES-D’OLONNE, France: Thousands of people packed a seafront promenade in western France on Monday to pay their respects to three ocean rescue volunteers killed in a storm last week.

The three local men died after their lifeboat capsized while they were coming to the assistance of a fisherman off the coast of Sables-d’Olonne, starting point for the round-the-world Golden Globe yacht race.

Four other rescuers managed to swim to safety. The body of the fisherman, a retiree who was shrimping to boost his pension, has not been found. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday posthumously awarded the volunteers the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest civilian honour.