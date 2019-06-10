French pay emotional farewell to ocean rescuers killed in storm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LES SABLES-D’OLONNE, France: Thousands of people packed a seafront promenade in western France on Monday to pay their respects to three ocean rescue volunteers killed in a storm last week.
The three local men died after their lifeboat capsized while they were coming to the assistance of a fisherman off the coast of Sables-d’Olonne, starting point for the round-the-world Golden Globe yacht race.
Four other rescuers managed to swim to safety. The body of the fisherman, a retiree who was shrimping to boost his pension, has not been found. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday posthumously awarded the volunteers the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest civilian honour.
