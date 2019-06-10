Brazil bus accident kills 17

SAO PAULO: A bus carrying 40 people crashed into several cars killing at least 17 people in southeast Brazil on Sunday night, according to firefighters and local media.

The fire brigade in the Campos de Jordao area, about 180 kilometers from Sao Paulo, confirmed to AFP that the accident was caused when a bus overturned, hitting other vehicles. Media reported at least 17 deaths and a video shot by a witness shows a car involved in the accident turned into a tangled mass of scrap metal. About 41,000 people died on Brazil’s roads in 2016, according to estimates in the World Health Organisation’s 2018 global road safety report.