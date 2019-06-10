Russian court releases top Chechen rights activist from jail

MOSCOW: A Russian court granted parole Monday to Oyub Titiyev, the head of the Chechen branch of rights group Memorial convicted this year on controversial drug charges, the NGO said.

The court "agreed to a parole request for Titiyev. Now he must be released within 10 days," Memorial representative Oleg Orlov told AFP.

The 61-year-old was sentenced for drug possession in March to four years in a penal colony in a case condemned by Amnesty International and other global rights groups. Titiyev’s lawyers said the case was connected to his investigations into the secretive prison system of a republic notorious with rights abuses.

Observers say drug charges have been used repeatedly in the past to silence critical journalists and rights workers in the region. The release came as authorities in Moscow faced public pushback against the arrest of an investigative reporter named Ivan Golunov on separate drugs charges. But Orlov told AFP this was not connected to the Chechen court’s decision.