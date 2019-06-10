Ending nepotism

The fiasco of a PTI minister promoting her sister for an elevated role in a department working under the minister highlights the ingrained bad habits in our society of nepotism or promotion of own relatives.

One way to combat this is to get all applicants of a government job to declare in writing all of their relatives that are or have been working with the organization and it’s linked organizations. The selected candidates should reconfirm these details at the time of signing their contract. Such measures are followed by all international organizations including the UN, ADB, WHO and USAID. They help in highlighting nepotism cases. The law should also state that if an individual is found to be providing incorrect information in their declaration, s/he will be dismissed with no chance for appeal.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar