Justice denied

Frequent boycott of courts by lawyers means frequent denial of justice to the nation, which is not expected from highly intellectual class of legal community. What if others decide to deny facilities to lawyers in retaliation ?
I wish our worthy lawyers would adopt some other, more respectable, way of expressing their dissent and grievances without closing the avenues of justice to the nation.
M Akram Niazi
Rawalpindi
