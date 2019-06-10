close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
June 11, 2019

Justice denied

Newspost

 
June 11, 2019

Frequent boycott of courts by lawyers means frequent denial of justice to the nation, which is not expected from highly intellectual class of legal community. What if others decide to deny facilities to lawyers in retaliation ?

I wish our worthy lawyers would adopt some other, more respectable, way of expressing their dissent and grievances without closing the avenues of justice to the nation.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost