Just a prank?

These days prank shows have gone quite viral in Pakistan. Many people, especially youngsters, play pranks on strangers and put videos on their social media pages and channels for fame or monetary purposes. Though some videos can be entertaining, most of them show people being exposed to public abuse. Besides, as per some incidents, if it goes wrong, a prank can risk people’s lives even.

While the country is facing several problems, it is a pity that our youth are utilising their energies in absurd activities. It is time for our younger generation to do some useful tasks to benefit themselves and others.

Nadeem Baloch

Karachi